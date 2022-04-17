Two killed in Muzaffargarh road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2022 ) :Two persons including a child were crushed to death while a woman sustained critical injuries when a speeding car hit a motorcycle near Langar Sarae on Muzaffargarh- Jhang Road in jurisdiction of Sadar Police Station here on Sunday morning.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, Niaz Ahmad resident of Muzaffargarh was going on motorcycle along with his wife Afshan Bibi and nephew Muhammad Nouman (11) years when they reached near Langer Sarae a speeding car coming from opposite direction hit their motorcycle as a result Niaz Ahmad and his nephew were crushed to death on the spot while his wife sustained critical injuries.

The car driver managed to escape from the site.

Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured to (DHQ) hospital Muzaffargarh for necessary legal formalities.

Local police have registered a case against the unidentified driver of the car and started investigation.