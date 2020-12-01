UrduPoint.com
Two Killed In Road Accidents In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 01:00 PM

Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sargodha on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sargodha on Tuesday. Police sources said that a police constable Muhammad Akbar,resident of chak 104 SB,was riding a bike after duty when he collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction due to over speeding near chak 98 SB.

As a result,Muhammad Akbar died on the spot while other biker Riaz received minor injuries.

In another incident,a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit motorcyclist Naveed Qureshi to death near Gondal village. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

More Stories From Pakistan

