Two killed in road accidents in sargodha

Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sargodha on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed, while another sustained injuries in separate road accidents in Sargodha on Tuesday. Police sources said that a police constable Muhammad Akbar,resident of chak 104 SB,was riding a bike after duty when he collided with another motorcycle coming from opposite direction due to over speeding near chak 98 SB.

As a result,Muhammad Akbar died on the spot while other biker Riaz received minor injuries.

In another incident,a rashly-driven tractor-trolley hit motorcyclist Naveed Qureshi to death near Gondal village. Police registered separate cases and started investigation.