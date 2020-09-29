Two killed, six injured in firing

Two persons were killed and six other sustained injuries here on Tuesday in a firing incident, a tv channels reported

KHAIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :Two persons were killed and six other sustained injuries here on Tuesday in a firing incident, a tv channels reported.

According to details, two groups opened firing to settle the dispute, which resulted in killing of two persons on the spot. During firing, six other people also got injured.

The injured and dead were taken to hospital for necessary procedure. The Police are investigating the matter.