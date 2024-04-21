Two killed, two injured in wall collapse

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Two labourers were killed while two others sustained serious injuries

in a wall collapse incident, in the limits of Madina Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that some labourers were

busy in demolishing a dilapidated wall in Model City near Chak No.208-RB

Canal Road when suddenly it collapsed.

As a result, four labourers buried under the debris of wall.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims

from debris. Two of the victims identified as Sabir Anwar (22) and Shehbaz (27),

residents of Chak No.87/6 Sahiwal died on the spot while Ali Rehman (22) and

his brother Rehan Majeed (20) resident of Sahiwal received multiple injuries.

They were shifted to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition.

Police were investigating.