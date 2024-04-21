Two Killed, Two Injured In Wall Collapse
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Two labourers were killed while two others sustained serious injuries
in a wall collapse incident, in the limits of Madina Town police station.
Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that some labourers were
busy in demolishing a dilapidated wall in Model City near Chak No.208-RB
Canal Road when suddenly it collapsed.
As a result, four labourers buried under the debris of wall.
On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims
from debris. Two of the victims identified as Sabir Anwar (22) and Shehbaz (27),
residents of Chak No.87/6 Sahiwal died on the spot while Ali Rehman (22) and
his brother Rehan Majeed (20) resident of Sahiwal received multiple injuries.
They were shifted to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition.
Police were investigating.
