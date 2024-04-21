Open Menu

Two Killed, Two Injured In Wall Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Two killed, two injured in wall collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) Two labourers were killed while two others sustained serious injuries

in a wall collapse incident, in the limits of Madina Town police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said on Sunday that some labourers were

busy in demolishing a dilapidated wall in Model City near Chak No.208-RB

Canal Road when suddenly it collapsed.

As a result, four labourers buried under the debris of wall.

On information, Rescue-1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out the victims

from debris. Two of the victims identified as Sabir Anwar (22) and Shehbaz (27),

residents of Chak No.87/6 Sahiwal died on the spot while Ali Rehman (22) and

his brother Rehan Majeed (20) resident of Sahiwal received multiple injuries.

They were shifted to the Allied Hospital-II (DHQ Hospital) in critical condition.

Police were investigating.

Related Topics

Police Station Road Died Sahiwal Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

14 hours ago
 Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohl ..

Pak vs NZ: Rizwan breaks Babar Azam and Virat Kohlis’ record

15 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

14 hours ago
 Football: German Bundesliga results

Football: German Bundesliga results

14 hours ago
ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO ..

ECP labels social media letter from NA-8 Bajaur RO as false propaganda

14 hours ago
 Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

15 hours ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

15 hours ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

15 hours ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan