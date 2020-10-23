UrduPoint.com
Two Murderers Arrested In Kasur

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:35 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Saddar police Pattoki arrested two alleged killers of a man here on Friday.

Police said that a case was registered few days back on the report of Sadaqat Ali stated that his brother Liaqat Ali r/o Renalakhurd was shot dead by three unidentified person when he was on his way to home on motorcycle at Multan road.

Police conducted various raids and succeeded in arresting two accused --Muhammad Ishfaq and Ashraf Cheena.

Both accused confessed their alleged crime,while raids were conducted for the arrest of third accused,said police.

