Two Nabbed For ‘torturing’ Woman
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police on Wednesday nabbed an accused for allegedly torturing a woman.
According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim woman filed a complaint with the Ratta Amral Police that the accused Akmal with his accomplices barged into her house and tortured her.
The police registered a case and arrested the accused Akmal while raids underway to nab his accomplices.
The police also got conducted the medical examination of the victim woman.
Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Muhammad Haseeb Raja directed the Ratta Amral Police to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence so that he should be given exemplary punishment by the court.
“Violence, abuse or harassment against women and children is intolerable, and those involved in such crimes cannot escape the long arm of law,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Sadiqabad Police held two accused Abdullah and Rajab for injuring a student at a hostel. It was reported to the police that the accused had tortured and injured Umar Farooq after exchange of hot words over a minor issue.
The police also got the injured person medically examined.
