Open Menu

Two Nabbed For ‘torturing’ Woman

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2025 | 06:20 PM

Two nabbed for ‘torturing’ woman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Ratta Amral Police on Wednesday nabbed an accused for allegedly torturing a woman.

According to the Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the victim woman filed a complaint with the Ratta Amral Police that the accused Akmal with his accomplices barged into her house and tortured her.

The police registered a case and arrested the accused Akmal while raids underway to nab his accomplices.

The police also got conducted the medical examination of the victim woman.

Superintendent of Police Rawal Division Muhammad Haseeb Raja directed the Ratta Amral Police to prepare a challan against the accused with solid evidence so that he should be given exemplary punishment by the court.

“Violence, abuse or harassment against women and children is intolerable, and those involved in such crimes cannot escape the long arm of law,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Sadiqabad Police held two accused Abdullah and Rajab for injuring a student at a hostel. It was reported to the police that the accused had tortured and injured Umar Farooq after exchange of hot words over a minor issue.

The police also got the injured person medically examined.

Recent Stories

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI ..

Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign

45 minutes ago
 PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

3 hours ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

3 hours ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

3 hours ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

4 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

10 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

1 day ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

1 day ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

1 day ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan