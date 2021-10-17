UrduPoint.com

Two Of Family Perished In Road Accident

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 12:10 PM

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :A man and his minor daughter were killed while another minor sustained serious injuries in a road accident near here on Sunday.

Police said that Sajid was going to Kot Radha Kishan from Habibabad along his 8-year-old son Shahzaib, and 6-year-old daughter Aleesha on a motorcycle when a rashly driven truck hit them behind near Pattoki bypass Multan road.

As a result of which Sajid and his daughter died on the spot while his son sustained serious injuries.

A team of Rescue-1122 reached the spot and shifted the victims to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Police were investigating.

