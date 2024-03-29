Two POs Held
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Mianwali Saddar police on Friday during a crackdown against criminals held two proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quantity of weapons from their possession.
Police said that the team raided various localities and arrested-- Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Arshad who were wanted by police in several murder cases.
Police launched investigation.
