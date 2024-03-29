Open Menu

Two POs Held

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Two POs held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Mianwali Saddar police on Friday during a crackdown against criminals held two proclaimed offenders and recovered huge quantity of weapons from their possession.

Police said that the team raided various localities and arrested-- Muhammad Ramzan and Muhammad Arshad who were wanted by police in several murder cases.

Police launched investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Mianwali Saddar Criminals From

Recent Stories

PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

19 minutes ago
 Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

47 minutes ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

2 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

2 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

6 hours ago
 Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s ..

Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis

14 hours ago
 CM for generating opportunities to bring direct i ..

CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment

14 hours ago
 Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emergi ..

Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market

14 hours ago
 High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner r ..

High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception

14 hours ago
 NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power ..

NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan