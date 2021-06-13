Two received burn injuries as oil tanker burst

(@FahadShabbir)

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Two persons sustained serious burn injuries as oil tanker burst while repairing at workshop at Multan road.

According to details, an oil tanker burst suddenly while repairing at a workshop and fire broke out, as a result the two workers of the workshop namely Muhammed Faryad and Ahsan sustained serious burn injuries.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil headquarters hospital Burewala.

According to hospital sources, the 50 percent bodies of both were affected and the victims were referred to Nishtar hospital Multan due to critical condition.