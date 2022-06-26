UrduPoint.com

Two Restaurants Fined On Violation Of Closure Times

Umer Jamshaid Published June 26, 2022 | 12:05 AM

The district administration slapped fines on 2 restaurants which violated the schedule of closure times

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration slapped fines on 2 restaurants which violated the schedule of closure times.

An official informed here on Saturday that Kababjee restaurant was issued a fine of Rs.

200,000 and Butt Karachi Rs.50,000.

The official said both the hotels were located on Hyderabad Bypass.

The fine was imposed by Mukhtiarkar Qasimabad taluka Altaf Korejo on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro.

