Two robbers apprehended in police encounter in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Police arrested 2 robbers including an injured robber in an alleged police encounter in New MA Jinnah Road Karachi on Saturday.

According to the private news channel, the police swiftly mobilized and conducted the operation on a tip-off.

According to police officials, weapons, motorcycle and stolen goods were recovered from the possession of the accused.