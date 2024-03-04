Open Menu

Two Robbers' Gangs Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM

Two robbers' gangs busted

The Wah Cantonment police on Monday claimed to bust two robbers’ gangs and arrested their four members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in various robbery incidents

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Wah Cantonment police on Monday claimed to bust two robbers’ gangs and arrested their four members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in various robbery incidents.

According to the Police spokesman, acting on a tip off, a police party raided den of these gangs at two different places and arrested their four members.

Those who were arrested were identified as Izzat Ullah, Ghulam Saeed, Ali Abbas and Azlan. Looted booty including motorcycles, cell phones and cash was recovered from their possession besides weapons utilized by them in various crimes.

A case has been registered against them in Wah Cantonment police station.

APP/ajq/378

Related Topics

Police Police Station Robbery Wah Cantonment From

Recent Stories

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities ..

Govt decides to allow livestock-related activities in Sibi Mela

5 minutes ago
 Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

Chairman RBISE visits matriculation exam centers

5 minutes ago
 UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming ..

UN Chief congratulates Shehbaz Sharif on becoming PM of Pakistan

5 minutes ago
 Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pa ..

Commemorative Stamps launching ceremony held on Pakistan- Belarus diplomatic tie ..

5 minutes ago
 c

C

5 minutes ago
 WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, D ..

WAPDA chief for expediting work on Diamer Basha, Dasu projects

14 minutes ago
ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats alloc ..

ECP rejects SIC's request for reserved seats allocation

14 minutes ago
 Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehi ..

Man killed, 8 injured in collision among four vehicles

8 minutes ago
 PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo f ..

PPP issues party ticket to Ex, CM Quddus Bizenjo for Senate election

8 minutes ago
 Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen appre ..

Crackdown against alms-seekers in ICT: Dozen apprehended

9 minutes ago
 Body of young man found in dried rain stream

Body of young man found in dried rain stream

9 minutes ago
 Supreme Court reserves verdict in Z A Bhutto refer ..

Supreme Court reserves verdict in Z A Bhutto reference

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan