Two Robbers' Gangs Busted
Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2024 | 10:11 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) The Wah Cantonment police on Monday claimed to bust two robbers’ gangs and arrested their four members besides recovery of looted booty and weapons utilized in various robbery incidents.
According to the Police spokesman, acting on a tip off, a police party raided den of these gangs at two different places and arrested their four members.
Those who were arrested were identified as Izzat Ullah, Ghulam Saeed, Ali Abbas and Azlan. Looted booty including motorcycles, cell phones and cash was recovered from their possession besides weapons utilized by them in various crimes.
A case has been registered against them in Wah Cantonment police station.
