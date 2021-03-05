Two robbers killed by accomplices in multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Two robbers were killed by their accomplices during a police encounter in chak 451 EB road Burewala.

According to police, they were informed that four robbers riding two motorbikes had escaped after snatching cash, mobile phones from citizens in the area of Marzipura.

The police and Elite force team cordoned off the area and intercepted the robbers who opened fire on police.

After exchange of gunfire it was discovered that two robbers lay wounded on the ground. Rescuers pronounced them dead. The deceased were identified as-- Muhammad Tariq, resident of Okara, and Muhammad Akram, resident of Chishtian.

Police said that two robbers escaped from the scene. Stolen goods and weapons were recovered from the possession of killed robbers.