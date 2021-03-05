UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Robbers Killed By Accomplices In Multan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 49 seconds ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 02:09 PM

Two robbers killed by accomplices in multan

Wo robbers were killed by their accomplices during a police encounter in chak 451 EB road Burewala

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Two robbers were killed by their accomplices during a police encounter in chak 451 EB road Burewala.

According to police, they were informed that four robbers riding two motorbikes had escaped after snatching cash, mobile phones from citizens in the area of Marzipura.

The police and Elite force team cordoned off the area and intercepted the robbers who opened fire on police.

After exchange of gunfire it was discovered that two robbers lay wounded on the ground. Rescuers pronounced them dead. The deceased were identified as-- Muhammad Tariq, resident of Okara, and Muhammad Akram, resident of Chishtian.

Police said that two robbers escaped from the scene. Stolen goods and weapons were recovered from the possession of killed robbers.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Exchange Mobile Road Okara Chishtian Burewala From

Recent Stories

Pope Francis&#039; visit to Iraq serves great oppo ..

40 minutes ago

Germany&#039;s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by ..

40 minutes ago

Insight Knowledge Sharing on Dairy sector of Pakis ..

47 minutes ago

UAE is the last option to hold remaining PSL 6 mat ..

49 minutes ago

Prices for Brent, WTI Oil Surge to Record-High Lev ..

40 minutes ago

Russia to Digitize Countrywide Testing in Schools ..

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.