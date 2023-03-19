UrduPoint.com

Two Suspected Outlaws Arrested In Injured Condition

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Two suspected outlaws arrested in injured condition

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Two suspected outlaws have been arrested in injured condition after separate encounters in the limits of Makki Shah and Fort police stations.

The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the Makki Shah police were engaged in an exchange of fire by some suspects near Sheedi graveyard.

One of the suspects, identified as Faisal Shaikh alias Badshah sustained a gunshot to his leg and was arrested but his accomplices escaped, he added.

He told that Shaikh was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery.

According to the spokesman, the police were checking the criminal background of the injured suspect, if any.

He claimed that the police recovered a weapon from Shaikh's possession.

Meanwhile, he said the Fort police also arrested a suspected robber Nadeem Qureshi in injured condition after an encounter on Tulsi Das road.

He added that 2 associates of Qureshi escaped from the spot.

Qureshi was also shifted to LUH for surgery.

