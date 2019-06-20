UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Two Terrorists Killed In Shootout In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 02:00 AM

Two terrorists killed in shootout in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) ::Two alleged terrorists were killed in a shootout with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Multan late Wednesday night.

According to CTD spokesman, the department received information from a credible source that some four to five terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation including most wanted Red Book proclaimed offenders Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi were planning to assassinate many officers of a sensitive agency in Multan.

According to information, they were present and ready at Durana Langna, District Multan to launch the attack. The CTD team raided the place and challenged the terrorists to surrender. Instead, the terrorists started firing at the CTD officers.

The CTD Team took precautionary measures using operational techniques. A shootout ensued, and when firing stopped, two terrorists identified as Rizwan and Imran Saqi were found dead.

Two to three other terrorists escaped taking benefit of darkness.

Some nine hand grenades, two pistols, ammunition and cash were also recovered.

The two dead terrorists were involved in killings of three officers in Multan including Umar Mubeen Jillani, Yasir Manzoor, and Allah Ditta.

They were involved in kidnapping of three officers, kidnapping of foreigner from Lahore. They were also involved in looting a cash van in Samundri Faisalabad to get money for terrorism financing wherein they had killed all guards of the cash van during that robbery. With their death, a big chapter in the history of the banned outfit become closed.

Investigation was launched into the incident. Case was being registered in PS CTD Multan, the spokesman concluded.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Dead Firing Attack Faisalabad Kidnapping Doctor Robbery Van Samundri Money All From

Recent Stories

Fitch affirms Emirates Development Bank’s rating ..

1 hour ago

Ninth UAE-Japan Friendship Committee convenes in A ..

1 hour ago

Primary Care Conference showcases latest healthcar ..

2 hours ago

UAE signs recruitment MoUs with Vietnam, Nepal, Pa ..

2 hours ago

UN Takes Note of Joint Investigation Team Findings ..

2 hours ago

South Sudan Offers Mediation Services to Settle Co ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.