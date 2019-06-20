Two terrorists killed in shootout in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) ::Two alleged terrorists were killed in a shootout with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Multan late Wednesday night.

According to CTD spokesman, the department received information from a credible source that some four to five terrorists belonging to a proscribed organisation including most wanted Red Book proclaimed offenders Rizwan alias Doctor and Imran alias Saqi were planning to assassinate many officers of a sensitive agency in Multan.

According to information, they were present and ready at Durana Langna, District Multan to launch the attack. The CTD team raided the place and challenged the terrorists to surrender. Instead, the terrorists started firing at the CTD officers.

The CTD Team took precautionary measures using operational techniques. A shootout ensued, and when firing stopped, two terrorists identified as Rizwan and Imran Saqi were found dead.

Two to three other terrorists escaped taking benefit of darkness.

Some nine hand grenades, two pistols, ammunition and cash were also recovered.

The two dead terrorists were involved in killings of three officers in Multan including Umar Mubeen Jillani, Yasir Manzoor, and Allah Ditta.

They were involved in kidnapping of three officers, kidnapping of foreigner from Lahore. They were also involved in looting a cash van in Samundri Faisalabad to get money for terrorism financing wherein they had killed all guards of the cash van during that robbery. With their death, a big chapter in the history of the banned outfit become closed.

Investigation was launched into the incident. Case was being registered in PS CTD Multan, the spokesman concluded.