Two Women Held On Drug Smuggling Charges, Over 6 Kg Hashish Recovered
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2024 | 04:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) The district police claimed to have arrested two female drug smugglers recovering 6215 grams of hashish from them in the limits of Cantt police station here Saturday.
According to police spokesman, a team of Cantt police station led by DSP City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan, traced a two-member smugglers gang and arrested two female smugglers named Mehak Bibi wife of Imran and Salma Bibi wife of Arman, residents of Sara-e-Naurang, district Lakki Marwat.
The police recovered 2500 grams and 3715 grams of hashish from Mehak and Salma respectively. A case has also been registered against the arrested accused.
DSP Muhammad Adnan said the police were tracing these female smugglers after receiving multiple complaints against them. He said the recovered hashish was being smuggled to other districts.
Moreover, he said the police would continue its efforts to eliminate the menace of drugs from the society.
