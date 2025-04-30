UAF holds project exhibition to showcase innovating thinking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Institute of Home Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), organised a project exhibition based on innovative thinking and entrepreneurial skills of students in which more than 200 students put up stalls of their projects.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Director Home Sciences Dr.

Beenish Israr said that all possible efforts were being made to develop entrepreneurial skills among students so that they can become job providers rather than job seekers.

She said that in the present era, only knowledge-based economies were roving their mettle across the globe. If we make deliberate efforts to develop critical and innovative thinking, the best manpower can be made available, she added.

Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Sadaf Iqbal Khan, Hira Iftikhar, Alveena Haseeb, Anam Asghar, Ayesha Mushtaq and others were also present on the occasion.