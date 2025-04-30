UAF Holds Project Exhibition To Showcase Innovating Thinking
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 30, 2025 | 07:10 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) The Institute of Home Sciences, University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF), organised a project exhibition based on innovative thinking and entrepreneurial skills of students in which more than 200 students put up stalls of their projects.
Inaugurating the exhibition, Director Home Sciences Dr.
Beenish Israr said that all possible efforts were being made to develop entrepreneurial skills among students so that they can become job providers rather than job seekers.
She said that in the present era, only knowledge-based economies were roving their mettle across the globe. If we make deliberate efforts to develop critical and innovative thinking, the best manpower can be made available, she added.
Dr. Ayesha Riaz, Sadaf Iqbal Khan, Hira Iftikhar, Alveena Haseeb, Anam Asghar, Ayesha Mushtaq and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation
HBL PSL X all set to host first double header at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on M ..
Bond Advertising Wins at Effie Awards 2025 for PSI #DadiKnowsBest Campaign
PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh
Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding
Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress
Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM
Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025
PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..
Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan Army gives befitting response to Indian army over LoC violation3 minutes ago
-
UAF holds project exhibition to showcase innovating thinking6 minutes ago
-
HCSTSI seeks formation of coordination committee to resolve issues6 minutes ago
-
Ombudsperson reviews anti-harassment efforts6 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 2 drug peddlers6 minutes ago
-
PAC organizes mesmerizing Mehfil-e-Sherkhawani6 minutes ago
-
IESCO notifies 2-day power suspension programme16 minutes ago
-
AC Pasrur launches tree plantation at Govt College16 minutes ago
-
UAF inks Letter of Intent for research, development16 minutes ago
-
Mayor Karachi introduces Digital Payroll System in KMC16 minutes ago
-
AC Sambrial visits primary health centre16 minutes ago
-
Man kills sister-in-law, two nephews for property in Swabi26 minutes ago