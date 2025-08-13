UAJK hosts inter-university competitions to mark Independence Day

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK) hosted a vibrant inter-university event on Wednesday in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day and to pay tribute to the courage and sacrifices of the country’s Armed Forces in the historic “Marka-e-Haq.”

Chief Secretary Government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Khushal Khan, graced the occasion as chief guest and described the gathering as a remarkable celebration of patriotism and youth potential, said a press release.

During his address, Kushal Khan said that 14th August is not merely a day of celebration but a solemn reminder of the immense sacrifices of our forefathers.

“We must respect and protect this freedom,” he focused, urging the audience to understand the true value of liberty by looking at the struggles of Kashmiri brethren across the Line of Control who continue to endure hardship for their right to self-determination.

While addressing the challenges faced by Pakistan, including environmental concerns, he called for collective actions, emphasizing that youth are the nation’s most valuable asset and must be equipped with the knowledge, skills and values to shape a prosperous and strong future for the country.

Meanwhile, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Nasir Jamal Khattak expressed delight over the enthusiasm and participation of students from across Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The Vice-Chancellor lauded the courage and determination of the Armed Forces in foiling the nefarious designs of the enemy during “Marka-e-Haq” and thanked all participating universities and students for making the event a memorable success.

The event brought together enthusiastic participation from the University of Poonch Rawalakot, Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST), Women University Bagh, University of Bhimber, University of Kotli and several other institutions. Competitions held on the occasion included Painting and Poster making, urdu and English Declamation contests, poetry and Singing of patriotic songs, providing a platform for students to showcase their talent, creativity and love for the country.

The competitions concluded with impressive performances and spirited participation. In the Urdu Declamation contest, UAJK secured first position, followed by MUST and Women University Bagh. In the English Declamation contest, University of Poonch Rawalakot secured first position, Women University Bagh second and MUST third. In the Painting and Poster competition, University of Poonch Rawalakot took first place, while UAJK secured both second and third positions. In the Singing and Patriotic Songs competition, Khush Bakht secured first place, Abdullah second and Amineen Fatima third. In Poetry, UAJK clinched first position, University of Poonch Rawalakot came second and Women University Bagh secured third place.

The day ended on a note of national pride and unity, reaffirming the pivotal role of the youth in carrying forward the spirit of independence and service to the nation.