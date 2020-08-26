UrduPoint.com
UDF Meets New MS CPEIC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 hours ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

UDF meets new MS CPEIC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :United Doctors Front (UDF) - an organization of doctors, met newly deputed Medical Superintendent (MS) of Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi Institute of Cardiology (CPEIC), Dr Rafiq Akhtar at his office here on Wednesday.

Led by president UDF, Dr Masood Hiraj , a group consisted of Dr Rana Khawar, Dr Zulqarnain Haider, Dr Waqar Niazi and others, congraulated him on his new assignment, , said a news release issued here.

They discussed about extension of CPEIC and other issues of the health facility.

They presented a bouquet to Dr Rafiq Akhtar on his appointment.

Dr Akhtar assured them for resolution of the problems soon.

More Stories From Pakistan

