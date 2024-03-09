(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGI) and Aiwan-e-Iqbal Complex jointly organised an event in connection with the International Women's Day celebrations here on Saturday.

The ceremony, led by Saadia Khurram, chairperson of Unique Group, was attended by distinguished guests including renowned poet Saima Kamran, Presidential Award holder critic Rakhsana Kausar, accomplished scholar Anam Shahzadi, international baseball player Anila Kanwal, Hoorain Hafeez, and Nida Akram.

Addressing the audience, Saadia Khurram expressed the need for collective measures to empower women aspiring to progress in society. She stressed that uplifting the spirits of women desiring advancement is essential and can serve as a guarantee for the success of society. Saadia encouraged young girls to persevere with hard work and dedication, believing that it would brighten their future.

She highlighted the crucial role of women in every society and asserted that ensuring their rights is integral to societal progression.

Saadia Khurram advised young girls to seek awareness about fundamental issues from their parents, enabling them to effectively address various challenges. She stressed the importance of avoiding hesitation in acquiring such knowledge, as it would contribute to solving numerous problems.

The UGI chairperson advocated for active involvement of young girls in positive activities, believing that such initiatives would shape their future. She emphasised that quality education plays a pivotal role in moulding good individuals and commended the Unique Group for contributing to positive upbringing of its students.

Senior Principal of Unique Group Prof. Farah Arshad also highlighted Group's commitment to providing a positive and empowering educational experience to its students.

The event was attended by a significant number of professors and students.