UN Chief Urges Pakistan to Prosecute Gunmen Responsible for Killing 11 Miners - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres condemned the killing of coal miners in Pakistan and called on the country's authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice, United Nations spokesman Farhan Haq said in a statement on Monday.

On Sunday, 11 coal miners belonging to the Shia Hazara community were abducted and shot dead in Pakistan's province of Balochistan.

Pakistani officials said they believe the miners were executed because of their faith.

"The Secretary-General strongly condemns the terrorist attack and killing of at least 11 coal miners in the Balochistan province of Pakistan yesterday," Haq said. "He trusts the Pakistani authorities will do everything possible to bring the perpetrators of this terrorist act to justice."

Members of the Shia Hazara community in Balochistan were also targeted in 2019 when a suicide bomb attack in a marketplace killed at least 21 people.