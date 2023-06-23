Under training officers visit CPO

Under training officers included in the 33rd Senior Management Course made a study visit to the Central Police Office (CPO) here on Friday.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar met the officers under training. The delegation was informed about anti-crime, modern IT applications and working system of public service delivery.

DIG Operations Punjab Waqas Nazir briefed the delegation about modern services of Punjab Police, field formations and other professional matters.

The IG Punjab said that police stations and service delivery projects have been separated for the convenience of citizens, IT-based policing is being promoted.

Tahaffuz Markaz across the province are working to help and facilitate transgenders, homeless children, women victims of violence and gender-based crimes.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that hundreds of special children of police employees are being provided with the best medical facilities through Hmaray Phool project and the health screening of the entire force has been completed under health welfare.

The IG Punjab apprised the under-training officers about the development works of Shuhada and Ghazi wall of CPO Complex.

Officers under training were also given a tour of various branches including 1787 Complaint Center and Monitoring Room. At the end of the visit, commemorative souvenirs were exchanged between IG Punjab and the head of the delegation.

DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Operations Waqas Nazir, DIG IT Ahsan Younas, AIG Training Faisal Mukhtar and AIG Admin Amara Athar were also present on the occasion.