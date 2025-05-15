Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2025 | 09:25 AM
Todays Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan on 15 May 2025, Current Dollar rate in Pakistan, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar in Pakistan Rupees. All updated rates according to the open market currency rates.
Today currency rate in Pakistan according to international currencies as of 15th May 2025. The latest prices of USD to PKR, EUR to PKR, GBP to PKR, AUD to PKR are given at this page. These currency prices are provided by open market currency exchange dealers, and currency rates in Pakistan are updated four times every day to keep them fresh and relevant for users.
|
Today Currency Rate in Pakistan
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|Australian Dollar (AUD)
|184.25 PKR
|186.50 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar (BHD)
|746.60 PKR
|754.60 PKR
|British Pound (GBP)
|375.30 PKR
|378.80 PKR
|Canadian Dollar (CAD)
|203.60 PKR
|206.00 PKR
|Chinese Yuan (CNY)
|37.59 PKR
|37.99 PKR
|Danish Krone (DKK)
|42.25 PKR
|42.65 PKR
|Euro (EUR)
|315.95 PKR
|318.70 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|35.94 PKR
|36.29 PKR
|Indian Rupee (INR)
|3.23 PKR
|3.32 PKR
|Japanese Yen (JPY)
|1.92 PKR
|1.98 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar (KWD)
|910.20 PKR
|919.70 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit (MYR)
|66.37 PKR
|66.97 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar (NZD)
|165.96 PKR
|167.96 PKR
|Norwegians Krone (NOK)
|26.76 PKR
|27.06 PKR
|Omani Riyal (OMR)
|730.75 PKR
|739.25 PKR
|Qatari Riyal (QAR)
|76.58 PKR
|77.28 PKR
|Saudi Riyal (SAR)
|75.15 PKR
|75.70 PKR
|Singapore Dollar (SGD)
|217.60 PKR
|219.60 PKR
|Swedish Krona (SEK)
|28.80 PKR
|29.10 PKR
|Swiss Franc (CHF)
|336.16 PKR
|338.96 PKR
|Thai Bhat (THB)
|8.40 PKR
|8.55 PKR
|U.S. Dollar (USD)
|282.25 PKR
|283.75 PKR
|UAE Dirham (AED)
|76.80 PKR
|77.45 PKR
The rates are provided by local Forex Market and Local exchanges of Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Quetta, Faisalabad, Multan, Gujranwala, Sialkot and Islamabad.
Currency rates are updated on this page four times a day, if you need more updated currency rates in Pakistan than visit the our business section.
You can also check the current Gold Rates in Pakistan, Open Market Currency Rates, Interbank Currency Rates and Foreign Exchange Forex Rates
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 2025
ECNEC approves 9 development projects worth Rs355.73 bn in key sectors
Talks with India tied to Kashmir, Terrorism, and Water: Rana Tanveer
Nation united against any aggression: Tariq Fazal
PM Shehbaz, UN chief 'exchange views' on phone about next steps to build-on May ..
UNESCO, partners lead efforts to develop Pakistan’s first National Media Liter ..
RMU observes “Youm-e-Tashakur”
Implementation of women quota in sectors to boost their participation: Governor
SU's Pakistan Study Centre pays tribute to PAF’s success against Indian aggres ..
Parliamentary Caucus on Child Rights (PCCR) meeting held
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders
More Stories From Business
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 20251 minute ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 May 202551 minutes ago
-
Ahsan urges establishment of shortest possible trade routes with Central Asia10 hours ago
-
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives11 hours ago
-
SACM on Industries chairs meeting on Godown Act 202110 hours ago
-
RCCI hosts awareness session on Taxpayers Alliance Pakistan10 hours ago
-
KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi11 hours ago
-
“Build and Invest Pakistan Expo” in Muscat to highlight Pakistan’s economic strength: Mirza Ik ..10 hours ago
-
PIEDMC celebrates success of Operation 'Bunyan-um-Marsoos'11 hours ago
-
Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) delegation visits Bahawalpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (B ..13 hours ago
-
Business community hails SC’s decision on sales tax in Ex. FATA, PATA14 hours ago
-
Dollar edges up against Pakistan’s Rupee mid budget preparations, rising oil prices14 hours ago