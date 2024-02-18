UNICEF announces 'Leading Minds Fellowship on Climate'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2024) The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) has announced the 'Leading Minds Fellowship on Climate 2024' programme.

In a press release issued here, it said that UNICEF was seeking applications from passionate young leaders aged 15 to 25 to join the 'Leading Minds Fellows on Climate' programme.

The six-month, part-time paid fellowship aims to empower young leaders to shape UNICEF’s climate agenda and the future of global thought leadership on climate breakthroughs, it said.

Fellows would be paid stipends for their work during the fellowship and they might be required to travel to Florence, Italy between May and June, 2024 with all expenses covered by UNICEF.

The closing date for the programme is set as March 1, 2024.