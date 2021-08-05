UrduPoint.com

UNICEF Representatives Call On Minister Education

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 07:48 PM

The representatives of UNICEF Thursday called on Minister Education Shahram Khan Tarakai at his office and discussed various issues regarding education sector

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The representatives of UNICEF Thursday called on Minister Education Shahram Khan Tarakai at his office and discussed various issues regarding education sector.

Aida Girma UNICEF County Representative, Dr Al. Dowelbit Program Officer UNICEF Peshawar and Syed Fawad Ali Shah Education Officer UNICEF, conducted a meeting with Minister Education and discussed the issues regarding early childhood education classrooms, scaling up innovative interventions during the COVID pandemic to reach out the most marginalized out of school children and adolescents in rural areas and low performing districts, technical issues and others.

UNICEF highly appreciated efforts of Elementary and Secondary Education Department under the leadership of Shahram Khan Tarakai on achieving key milestone in the education sector in KP.

Shahram Tarakai on the occasion said that with the collaboration of UNICEF a large number of out of school children have been enrolled to get quality education.

