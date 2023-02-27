UNIDO Cluster Development Agents Training PAIDAR Programme concludes in Sindh

The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) concluded an extensive six-week training programme under the Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development Across Rural Sindh (PAIDAR) programme funded by the European Union (EU)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) concluded an extensive six-week training programme under the Poverty Alleviation and Inclusive Development Across Rural Sindh (PAIDAR) programme funded by the European Union (EU).

The training was concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony held at NED University Karachi and was chaired by Special Secretary Planning and Development Department Khair Muhammad Kalwar, Development Advisor EU mission Carlo DE Rosa, National Programme Coordinator Badar Ul islam, UNIDO Lead trainer Peter Hurst and Pro Vice Chancellor NED Dr. Muhammad Tufail Jokhio. Moreover, Nima Bahramalian, Industrial Development Expert from UNIDO headquarters attended the ceremony online, said a press release issued by UNIDO here Monday.

After an extensive on-field and classroom training programme, the trainees from the five selected districts of Sindh province, namely: Thatta, Sujawal, Larkana, Tharparkar, and Badin, presented business ideas that can be piloted by the community members. Going forward, the PAIDAR programme will support business development, creating employment and economic activity at a local level.

While addressing the ceremony, the Special Secretary Planning and Development Department Khair Muhammad Kalwar said that the Sindh government was committed to poverty alleviation measures and partnerships with development agencies on this agenda would help the government to improve the lives of many. He appreciated the ideas presented by the participants and the support PAIDAR provides for empowering rural communities.

Carlo De Rosa from the EU reiterated the support of the EU for development in Sindh province and said that he was impressed by the quality of ideas presented which reflected the deep insight and thought process that went into the UNIDO training by local and international experts.

Mr Nima Bahramalian from UNIDO thanked the EU and the Government of Sindh for their enormous support in implementing the PAIDAR programme.

The participants appreciated the training programme that focuses on indigenous practices and solutions. They termed the good mix of theoretical and practical tools to identify solutions and support innovation as very useful for their understanding and professional development.