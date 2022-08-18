University of Agriculture Faisalabad starts online registration for entrance test

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has started online registration for third entrance test to get admission in postgraduate degree programs at main campus and its sub-campuses including Toba Tek Singh, Burewala/Vehari and Depalpur Okara.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Faisal Saeed Awan, the closing date for the online registration for the entrance test in MSc(H)/ MPhil/ MS or PhD programs is Aug 24, 2022 and the test will be held on Aug 31, 2022. Candidates can visit the website uaf.edu.pk for online registration, he added.