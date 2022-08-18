UrduPoint.com

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Starts Online Registration For Entrance Test

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 18, 2022 | 08:29 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad starts online registration for entrance test

The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has started online registration for third entrance test to get admission in postgraduate degree programs at main campus and its sub-campuses including Toba Tek Singh, Burewala/Vehari and Depalpur Okara

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has started online registration for third entrance test to get admission in postgraduate degree programs at main campus and its sub-campuses including Toba Tek Singh, Burewala/Vehari and Depalpur Okara.

According to Director Graduate Studies Dr Faisal Saeed Awan, the closing date for the online registration for the entrance test in MSc(H)/ MPhil/ MS or PhD programs is Aug 24, 2022 and the test will be held on Aug 31, 2022. Candidates can visit the website uaf.edu.pk for online registration, he added.

Related Topics

Visit Okara Toba Tek Singh Depalpur University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Ombudsman's office continues to resolve public pro ..

Ombudsman's office continues to resolve public problems

57 seconds ago
 Rain water drainage in progress with the use of de ..

Rain water drainage in progress with the use of dewatering pumps

59 seconds ago
 US Jobless Claims Drop After 2-Week Rise, Helping ..

US Jobless Claims Drop After 2-Week Rise, Helping Fed Target for Continuous Rate ..

1 minute ago
 Chinese enterprises focus on power sector at Pakis ..

Chinese enterprises focus on power sector at Pakistan-Wuxi Investment seminar

1 minute ago
 Kobe forget domestic woes to advance in Asian Cham ..

Kobe forget domestic woes to advance in Asian Champions League

10 minutes ago
 Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica

Five dead after storms lash France's Corsica

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.