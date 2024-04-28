Unknown outlaws allegedly abducted woman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Unknown outlaws allegedly abducted a woman in the limits of Rohilanwali police station.

According to details, a citizen Sadiq Hussain s/o Faqeer Buksh resident of Mouza Mahal Khakhi put in an application with the police in which he complained that unknown outlaws abducted his divorced daughter.

Police registered the case against unknown outlaws and started raids to recover the abducted woman.

APP/shn-sak