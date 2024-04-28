Open Menu

Unknown Outlaws Allegedly Abducted Woman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Unknown outlaws allegedly abducted woman

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Unknown outlaws allegedly abducted a woman in the limits of Rohilanwali police station.

According to details, a citizen Sadiq Hussain s/o Faqeer Buksh resident of Mouza Mahal Khakhi put in an application with the police in which he complained that unknown outlaws abducted his divorced daughter.

Police registered the case against unknown outlaws and started raids to recover the abducted woman.

APP/shn-sak

Related Topics

Police Police Station Women

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

15 hours ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

15 hours ago
 Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

15 hours ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

15 hours ago
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

15 hours ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

15 hours ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

16 hours ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

16 hours ago
 Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory o ..

Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand

16 hours ago
 Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses b ..

Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan