Unknown Outlaws Allegedly Abducted Woman
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2024 | 03:10 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) Unknown outlaws allegedly abducted a woman in the limits of Rohilanwali police station.
According to details, a citizen Sadiq Hussain s/o Faqeer Buksh resident of Mouza Mahal Khakhi put in an application with the police in which he complained that unknown outlaws abducted his divorced daughter.
Police registered the case against unknown outlaws and started raids to recover the abducted woman.
APP/shn-sak
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
Pakistan level T20I series with nine-run victory over New Zealand
Minister meets Chinese Consul General, discusses bilateral cooperation, Chinese ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
First Margalla Hills Half marathon best effort to champion climate awareness: Romina6 minutes ago
-
40 held for power theft6 minutes ago
-
Wave of inflation continues in Peshawar16 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed after firing of his own accomplices16 minutes ago
-
Man dies after fallen down from trolley16 minutes ago
-
RPO for improvement of security at inter-province check posts26 minutes ago
-
Armed men looted patients, staff at Lahore’s private hospital26 minutes ago
-
Power supply to be suspended in LESCO region36 minutes ago
-
5 criminals arrested36 minutes ago
-
Operation against encroachments continue in Peshawar46 minutes ago
-
Convict sentenced for four years for possessing illegal weapon46 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 131,800 cusecs water1 hour ago