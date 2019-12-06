UrduPoint.com
Unregistered Medicine Worth Rs 1 Mln Seized In Faisalabad

Fri 06th December 2019

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) -:The health department seized unregistered medicine worth Rs 1 million from a franchise of a multinational company.

Official source said here Friday that a team headed by Drug Controller Mohsin Asgar raided at a franchise of GNC, a multinational company located in Koh-e-Noor plaza, and seized large quantity of unregistered medicine.

Investigation was underway, the source said.

More Stories From Pakistan

