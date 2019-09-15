UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoS Gets Place In Times Higher Education Universities Ranking

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 06:20 PM

UoS gets place in Times Higher Education universities ranking

SARGODHA, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The University of Sargodha (UoS) has, for the first time, secured an entry into the Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings-2020 and has been placed at 1,276 place across the world.

The 'THE World University Rankings 2020' has included 1,400 universities from 92 countries that qualified its ranking criteria, out of nearly 60,000 universities in the world.

The ranking criteria were based on 13 performance indicators concerning teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

A total of 14 universities from Pakistan have qualified for THE World University Rankings 2020.

Last year, the University of Sargodha had secured a position in one of the top 500 Asian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2019 and was also placed at number 401-450.

The UoS was established in year 2002 and it has been made significant progress in its academic profile in recent years due to progressive reforms, a spokesman for the UoS said here on Sunday.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Education Progress Sunday 2019 2020 University Of Sargodha From Top Asia

Recent Stories

Image Nation Abu Dhabi, National Geographic docume ..

23 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed visits wounded servicemen at Zay ..

38 minutes ago

Al Zaabi offers condolences to families of martyrs ..

53 minutes ago

Hazza bin Tahnoun offers condolences to families o ..

53 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak offers condolences to families ..

1 hour ago

Al Rumaith offers condolences to families of marty ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.