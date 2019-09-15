UoS gets place in Times Higher Education universities ranking

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The University of Sargodha (UoS) has, for the first time, secured an entry into the Times Higher education (THE) World University Rankings-2020 and has been placed at 1,276 place across the world.

The 'THE World University Rankings 2020' has included 1,400 universities from 92 countries that qualified its ranking criteria, out of nearly 60,000 universities in the world.

The ranking criteria were based on 13 performance indicators concerning teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook.

A total of 14 universities from Pakistan have qualified for THE World University Rankings 2020.

Last year, the University of Sargodha had secured a position in one of the top 500 Asian universities in the QS Asia University Rankings 2019 and was also placed at number 401-450.

The UoS was established in year 2002 and it has been made significant progress in its academic profile in recent years due to progressive reforms, a spokesman for the UoS said here on Sunday.