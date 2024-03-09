UoS Holds Seminar To Mark Women's Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) The University of Sargodha organised a seminar aimed at highlighting achievements and challenges faced by women in today’s society, in connection with International Women’s Day .
The event was organized by Department of Psychology and Counseling Centre, University Of Sargodha, and the Women Friendly Association (WFA)
Prof. Dr. Qasir Abbas, Vice Chancellor, University of Sargodha and Sajida Shahnawaz, President (WFA), attended the seminar.
Prof. Dr.
Qasir Abbas said, "We must reaffirm our commitment to promoting gender parity and creating an environment where women can thrive professionally, academically, and socially. It is imperative that we address systemic inequalities and ensure that women have equal access to opportunities in all spheres of life."
Dr. Sajida Shahnawaz said, "It is imperative that we all work together to dismantle barriers and create opportunities for women to thrive and contribute meaningfully to our communities and the world at large."
