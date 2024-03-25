UoS Launches Solarization Projects Across Its Campuses
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 03:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The University of Sargodha has launched solarization projects for its campuses
and under the programme, three solar energy projects totaling 2.6 megawatts
would be completed within three months with full implementation targeted by
June 2024.
The Solarization Projects will entail installations across various campuses,
including 2170 kilowatts at the main campus, 275 kilowatts at the College of
Agriculture, and 150 kilowatts at Allama Iqbal Campus.
The university's endeavor towards solar energy was formalized through agreements
signed with two private companies.
The signing ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor
Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin,
University officials and representatives of companies.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas said the commitment to transitioning
its campuses by the UoS to solar energy marks the pivotal moment in its quest for
sustainability.
The University of Sargodha was confident to lead the charge towards a greener
and more sustainable future for Pakistan's higher education landscape, he added.
