UoS launches Solarization Projects across its campuses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The University of Sargodha has launched solarization projects for its campuses

and under the programme, three solar energy projects totaling 2.6 megawatts

would be completed within three months with full implementation targeted by

June 2024.

The Solarization Projects will entail installations across various campuses,

including 2170 kilowatts at the main campus, 275 kilowatts at the College of

Agriculture, and 150 kilowatts at Allama Iqbal Campus.

The university's endeavor towards solar energy was formalized through agreements

signed with two private companies.

The signing ceremony was graced by Vice Chancellor

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin,

University officials and representatives of companies.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas said the commitment to transitioning

its campuses by the UoS to solar energy marks the pivotal moment in its quest for

sustainability.

The University of Sargodha was confident to lead the charge towards a greener

and more sustainable future for Pakistan's higher education landscape, he added.