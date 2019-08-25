UrduPoint.com
UoS To Set Up International Centre For Punjab Studies

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

UoS to set up International Centre for Punjab Studies

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) ::University of Sargodha (UoS) would set up an International Centre for Punjab Studies (ICPS) at its main campus to provide an avenue for research and scholarly exchange initiatives for cultural understanding and community cohesion.

The UoS syndicate has also given approval for establishing ICSP.

The proposal regarding establishment of the centre was first presented before the University's Academic Council which had decided to approve the proposal, said a press release.

The council proposed that focus should be given on inter-disciplinary subjects and studies related to the Punjab's history, culture, identity, tradition and civilization, and the Punjabi communities settled in other parts of the world.

The ICPS will promote the studies including Punjabi language, literature, culture and history with the goal of supporting greater understanding and use of Punjabi as a major world language. The centre would also resolve challenges facing by the Punjab region and its masses.

It will also establish partnerships with institutions around the world that will connect scholarship on Punjabi at the UoS with institutions around the world which also engaging with the study of Punjabi language, culture and history.

Moreover, the ICPS would engage in research undertaken on Punjabi folklore, epics, oral history, Punjabi literary and linguistic studies as well as a cultural study of Punjab and its regional and global impact.

The centre will also engage in collaboration of research projects in line with the CPEC, one belt one road connectivity vision and policy studies on Punjab's socio-economic policies, rural and urban divides, and future policy framework for a thriving Punjabi economy.

The ICPS platform would also create research projects to increase inter-provincial harmony and understanding through the study of archaeological elements of Harappa, Mohenjo-Daro, and regional ancient civilizations.

Key functions of ICPS include establishing a Punjabi Studies teaching program at the University; founding of a research journal of Punjab Studies in Pakistan.

The centre would also offer fellowship program for Pakistani and non-Pakistani scholars residing at the centre and formation of devising programs of research in collaboration with the international institutions and signing of MoUs with esteemed institutions.

