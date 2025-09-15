Open Menu

UOS VC Reaffirms Commitment To Flood-affected Families

Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas on Monday reiterated

the university’s unwavering commitment to supporting flood-affected communities.

Speaking at a flood relief camp held at the Administration Block, the vice chancellor lauded the

resilience of the nation and urged collective efforts in facing the calamity

with courage and determination.

He highlighted that Punjab’s riverine areas, particularly along the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, are

under severe flooding, causing heavy human and material losses.

On the occasion, Dr Abbas personally contributed donations for the victims and praised the

University Flood Relief Committee for its tireless work, acknowledging Registrar Waqar Ahmad,

Director sports Mehr Ahmad Khan Haral, Director Student Affairs Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan, Chief Security Officer Col. (R) Ishtiaq Ahmad, and Dr. Muneer Gujjar for their dedicated service.

