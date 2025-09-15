UOS VC Reaffirms Commitment To Flood-affected Families
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 04:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha (UoS) Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas on Monday reiterated
the university’s unwavering commitment to supporting flood-affected communities.
Speaking at a flood relief camp held at the Administration Block, the vice chancellor lauded the
resilience of the nation and urged collective efforts in facing the calamity
with courage and determination.
He highlighted that Punjab’s riverine areas, particularly along the Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej, are
under severe flooding, causing heavy human and material losses.
On the occasion, Dr Abbas personally contributed donations for the victims and praised the
University Flood Relief Committee for its tireless work, acknowledging Registrar Waqar Ahmad,
Director sports Mehr Ahmad Khan Haral, Director Student Affairs Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan, Chief Security Officer Col. (R) Ishtiaq Ahmad, and Dr. Muneer Gujjar for their dedicated service.
