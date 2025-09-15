Rescue 1122 Saves Over 25,000 People From Flood-hit Areas Of Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, has rescued over 25,000 people from flood-affected
areas of Bahawalpur district in recent days.
According to an official press release, 46 boats have been deployed in the ongoing rescue operations across four tehsils of the district — Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali, Bahawalpur (Sadar), and Ahmadpur East.
Rescue efforts have been focused on numerous severely affected areas, including Uch, Sama Satta, Fatowali, Khanowali, Sharifabad, Lala Dera, Goth Shah, Bhindi Mian, Chakri Siyal, Dera Bakha, Baqirpur, Saeedabad, Lashkar De Goth, Miani, and Dhor Kot.
Officials said the rescued individuals include men, women, and children. Rescue 1122 teams continue to operate around the clock to assist affected communities.
