Man killed on road

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) A 28-year-old man was killed after his speeding motorcycle slipped and crashed

into a footpath in the Noshahra Jadid area of the district.

According to officials from the Punjab Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, the motorcyclist lost

control of his bike, resulting in a fall and severe head injuries.

“The man sustained critical head trauma after hitting the footpath. When our team arrived at

the scene in response to a helpline call, he had already succumbed to his injuries,”

a spokesperson said.

The deceased was identified as Siraj, a resident of Noshahra Jadid. His body was handed

over to his family.