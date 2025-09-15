LDA Launches Operation On Illegal Housing Schemes,commercial Properties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 04:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has launched a comprehensive crackdown against illegal housing schemes and unauthorized commercial properties across the city on the special directives of Director General LDA, Tahir Farooq.
In a major move by the Directorate of Metropolitan Planning III, LDA teams targeted 13 illegal housing schemes and land subdivisions located around BRB Canal Road, Manawan Police Station and Bheeni Road.
The schemes involved in this enforcement drive include New Ghous Garden, Ghous Garden Phase V, Greenland Orchard, Musa Garden, Zam Zam City, Al-Bari City, Arham Residencia, Al-Ghani Garden Phase VII, Greenland Valley, Arabian City, Al-Falah City, KS Homes, Ali Villas, Amber City and Al-Wahab Garden Phase III.
LDA teams demolished illegal infrastructure, including structures, boundary walls, sewerage systems and other unapproved development works.
Furthermore, sales offices of the schemes were sealed.
Prior to the operation, the developers were served multiple legal notices, but owners failed to comply.
In a parallel enforcement campaign, the LDA Town Planning Wing also conducted a city-wide operation against illegal commercial usage and non-payment of commercial fee in LDA-controlled areas.
A total of 109 properties were sealed in localities such as, Shadman, Shah Jamal, Main Canal Road, Wahdat Road, Allama Iqbal Town, Sabzazar, Gulberg, Garden Town and Quaid-e-Azam Town.
The sealed premises included private schools, colleges, banks, bakeries, clinics, beauty salons, workshops, food points, property offices, shops, and commercial offices.
This operation was carried out under the leadership of Chief Town Planner I, Asad Uz Zaman, and Chief Town Planner II, Azhar Ali.
