DC inaugurates cervical cancer vaccination drive

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Captain (Retd) Muhammad Waseem on Monday inaugurated the Cervical Cancer Prevention National Vaccination Campaign under the theme *"Healthy Daughter, Healthy Family.

According to an official spokesperson, the campaign—set to continue until September 27—aims to

vaccinate girls aged 9 to 14 years against cervical cancer.

During the launch event, CEO District Health Authority Dr Sara Safdar informed the Deputy

Commissioner that the vaccination drive is being carried out in collaboration with the

Government of Punjab and the World Health Organization (WHO).

She said that fixed vaccination teams comprising nurses, lady health workers, vaccinators, and medical technicians have been deployed across schools and Union Councils. “This vaccine is already being

administered in 147 countries worldwide, and Pakistan has now become the 148th country

to initiate this life-saving campaign,Dr Safdar added.

Deputy Commissioner Waseem emphasized the need for parental support and community

involvement, stating that no negligence will be tolerated in safeguarding the health of girls.