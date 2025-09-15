HPV vaccination drive launched to prevent girls from cervical cancer

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The District Health Authority (DHA) officially launched an HPV (Human Papillomavirus) vaccination

campaign on Monday to protect girls against cervical cancer.

The initiative was inaugurated at the authority’s headquarters, where Special Secretary for South Punjab Health and Population Welfare Shehbaz Hussain Naqvi administered vaccines to girls to formally begin the drive.

The campaign marks the first nationwide effort in Pakistan to provide HPV vaccination for cervical cancer prevention and will continue until 27 Sept.

In Multan district alone, dozens of vaccination teams are deployed across union councils, schools, seminaries, hospitals, and community centres to immunize girls aged 9 to 14.

Speaking at the launch, Naqvi appealed to parents to ensure their daughters receive the vaccine on time and urged them not to pay heed to misinformation.

“This vaccine is completely safe and proven,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Director General Health South Punjab Dr Syed Ali Mehdi, CEO Health Multan Dr. Suban Zia, former Member of Parliament Tariq Rasheed, VC of Nishtar Medical University Prof Dr. Mehnaz Khakwani, and Medical Superintendent of Nishtar Hospital Dr. Rao Amjad Ali Khan.

NMU VC Dr Mehnaz Khakwani pledged that Nishtar Medical University's doctors and students would actively assist with awareness activities.

The campaign is being carried out under the Punjab government with technical assistance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.