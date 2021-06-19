UrduPoint.com
UoT Nowshehra Arranges Two-day Workshop On Civic Education, Social Action Drives

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 03:10 PM

UoT Nowshehra arranges two-day workshop on civic education, social action drives

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :University of Technology (UoT), Nowshera has arranged two-day training workshop in collaboration with Empowerment Thru Creative Integration (ECI) on "civic education and social action drives" funded by UNDP.

Total of 30 Students from six departments participated in the workshop and presented their proposals regarding important social action drives.

During the closing ceremony Vice Chancellor UoT Prof. Dr. Zaffar M. Khan shared his views with the students and apprised the efforts of ECI teams and UOT focal person Engr. Shah Room for bringing such projects to UoT Nowshera. He assured his full support for future activities.

