Urdu language role in Pakistan movement highlighted

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) urdu Science board (USB) organized a seminar titled ‘Role of Urdu Language in the Pakistan Movement’ in connection with Pakistan Day here on Friday.

The seminar was attended by people associated with various walks of life. Eminent scholar of Iqbaliyat and linguist, Director of Iqbal academy Pakistan, Dr Abdul Rauf Rafiqi delivered the keynote speech. Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi presented the linguistic background of the Pakistan movement and freedom struggle. He said that the Urdu language came into existence with the arrival of Muslims in the subcontinent from the combination of local dialects and the languages of Muslims; Arabic, Persian and Turkish. "It became the most popular language of the subcontinent and the identity of Muslims.

Urdu and the two-nation theory were indispensable," he added. Dr. Abdul Rauf Rafiqi said that the Urdu language played an important role in promoting the national movement of Muslims and national awareness. “The Urdu movement was the basis of the freedom struggle and the language of public communication”, he added.

Earlier, Director Urdu Science Board Zia Ullah Khan Toru, in his welcome address, thanked the participants and highlighted the aims and objectives of the seminar. He said that Urdu Science Board was trying to play its national role fully in promoting scientific, technical and social sciences in the national language.