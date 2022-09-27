US ambassador witnesses flag-lowering ceremony at Wagha

The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald A. Blome on Tuesday visited Pakistani side of the Wagha border and witnessed traditional flag-lowering ceremony and experienced energy of the jubilant crowds

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald A. Blome on Tuesday visited Pakistani side of the Wagha border and witnessed traditional flag-lowering ceremony and experienced energy of the jubilant crowds.

The US envoy was received by the Sector Commodore Sutlej Rangers Brig. Raja Ashfaq Ahmed.

US Consul General in Lahore William K.

Makaneole accompanied the ambassador.

Donald Blome watched the parade with great interest. He shook hands with the jawans of the Pakistan Rangers and admired their agility and drill which mesmerised the onlookers.

The Sector Commodore SR presented a memento to the visiting US Ambassador Donald Blome.

The US Ambassador Donald Blome is on a three-day visit to Lahore to mark the 75 years of Pak-US diplomatic relations.