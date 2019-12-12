US blacklisting is an attempt to divert attention from Occupied Kashmir, says Rao Anwar

(@fidahassanain)

The former police officer says he will approach courts in Washington through his lawyer and will write to the US embassy in Islamabad.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 12th, 2019) Former Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar on Thursday said that the US made an attempt to divert attention from human rights’ violations in Occupied Kashmir by put him and others’ name on “blacklist” on charges of human rights’ violations.

In a video that went viral on social media, the former police officer Rao Anwar said that he was ready to be shot at if he was found guilty of having connection with criminals. He said the US should seek pardon for defaming him.

“The US made this attempt to divert attention from the human rights violations in Occupied Kashmir. The US should seek pardon for doing this. I’ll file the case in Washington and will write a letter to the US embassy here in Pakistan,” said Rao Anwar in a video message that went viral on social media.

Former Malir SSP Rao Anwar has been blacklisted by the United States over his alleged role for murdering 400 people in fake police counters, said a statement issued by the US Treasury department .The US also put 17 other individuals on blacklist in connection with International Human Rights Day.

The US Treasury department said that Rao Anwar, Senior Superintendent of Police in Karachi’s Malir district , took life of hundreds of people in numerous fake encounters and was involved in over 190 police encounters that resulted in the deaths of over 400 people including the murder of Naqeebullah Mehsood. It said that Anwar also backed many other networks of police and criminals that were involved in heinous crimes including extortion, land grabbing and narcotics and murder.

“Anwar is being put on the blacklist for his role directly or indirectly in violation of human rights,” said the statement issued by the US Treasury department.

“Torture, kidnapping, sexual violence, murder, or brutality against innocent civilians cannot be tolerated ,” said Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin, adding that the US is on the top in fight against human rights’ abuses. He stated that they would hold perpetrators and enablers accountable wherever they operate. “Treasury’s action focuses on those who murdered innocent people or order their killings who stood for human rights including journalists, lawyers and opposition members, he added.