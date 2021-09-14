US Consul General hands vaccine donation to Punjab health minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :United States (US) Consul General in Lahore William Makaleone Tuesday handed 320,580 Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses to Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid during a ceremony at the Expo Centre coronavirus vaccination mega centre here.

Speaking at the ceremony, William Makaleone said he was pleased to announce a donation of 320,580 Pfizer doses for the people of Lahore, adding that the same number of coronavirus vaccine doses had been delivered for Multan and Faisalabad as well.

Public Affairs Officer US Consulate Lahore Bryce A Isham, Director General (DG) Health Services Punjab Dr Haroon Jahangir and other officials were present during the ceremony.

The diplomat said the US government had donated 15.8 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Pakistan so far as part of US President Joe Biden's efforts to save the world from the deadly virus. Quoting President Biden, CG William Makaleone said the United States was the arsenal of vaccines in common war of the world against coronavirus pandemic.

He said the US government had purchased 500 million doses of vaccine to donate to 92 countries of the world including Pakistan, adding that those vaccine doses were being distributed through Covax.

William Makalene said the US mission had provided $63 million in Covid-19 support besides the vaccine.

In her address, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid acknowledged the magnanimous US support in fighting Covid-19 pandemic, adding that she was thankful to the US government and people for the donation of the Pfizer vaccine for the people of Lahore by the US people. She said 39 million vaccine doses had so far been administered to people in Punjab.

The minister said the large number of Pfizer vaccine doses would help inoculate the youth between 15 and 18 years of age, adding that 3.8 million people had been administered coronavirus vaccine in Lahore only, to date.

She said that 87 per cent of the patients in hospitals in the province consisted of those who did not get vaccine, while 95 per cent of the critical patients were the non-vaccinated persons.

She said the pandemic could not be controlled without getting a jab, urging that people must get themselves vaccinated if they wish to avoid the virus.

US Consul General William Makaleone also visited the largest coronavirus facility in the country and interacted with people.