Open Menu

US President Joe Biden Writes To PM Shehbaz, Assures US Full Support In Confronting Challenges

Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 05:10 PM

US President Joe Biden writes to PM Shehbaz, assures US full support in confronting challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) President of the United States Joe Biden, in his first communication with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after assumption of his office, conveyed his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the newly elected government of Pakistan.

In his letter to the prime minister, President Biden reiterated the US' unwavering commitment to standing alongside Pakistan in confronting the most pressing challenges facing the world and the region.

He also emphasized the shared vision of prioritizing public health protection, economic development, and education, affirming the commitment to advancing these goals in tandem, a press release of Prime Minister Office said on Friday.

Highlighting the significance of the enduring partnership between the peoples of the United States and Pakistan, President Biden said the partnership was critical to ensuring the security of the world and the people.

Moreover, President Biden emphasized the continued collaboration between the two nations under the US-Pakistan Green Alliance Framework, aiming to bolster environmental improvements and sustainable development initiatives.

He also assured to continue support for Pakistan's endeavors in sustainable agriculture, water management, and recovery efforts following the devastating 2022 floods.

President Biden reaffirmed the joint commitment to upholding human rights and promoting inclusive development, signaling a strengthened partnership between the United States and Pakistan.

"The close relations established between the people of the two countries will further strengthen," the president added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister World Education Water Agriculture Alliance United States Government Best

Recent Stories

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam resu ..

UHS declares MBBS first prof, MS urology exam results

43 minutes ago
 Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T2 ..

Separate coaches to be hired for ODIs, Test and T20I formats

1 hour ago
 Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to ..

Finance Minister calls for reforming tax system to improve country's economy

2 hours ago
 PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, pow ..

PM calls for joint efforts to check smuggling, power theft

2 hours ago
 Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj A ..

Infinix Unveils a Vibrant New Chapter with Wahaj Ali: The face of Infinix NOTE 4 ..

3 hours ago
 PM makes two more appointments in his team

PM makes two more appointments in his team

4 hours ago
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be broug ..

Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..

4 hours ago
 Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incuba ..

Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..

5 hours ago
 Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in ..

Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G

5 hours ago
 Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go ..

Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan