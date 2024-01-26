US Voices Concerns Over Freedom Of Press, Expression In Pakistan Ahead Of Polls
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:31 PM
Vedant Patel underscores the pivotal role of a free media in fostering democracy.
WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) The United States' State Department asserted on Friday that the destiny of Pakistan's leadership rests with its people, underscoring a commitment to democratic processes.
In a press conference held in Washington, spokesperson Vedant Patel underscored the pivotal role of a free media in fostering democracy.
He emphasized the indispensability of a free and independent press in nurturing a robust democracy, citing its role in keeping voters informed and holding governments accountable. Patel voiced apprehensions regarding restrictions on freedom of expression and the press in Pakistan, affirming that stifling speech contradicts Pakistan's stated policies.
Addressing the forthcoming general elections in Pakistan, Patel affirmed that the determination of Pakistan's leadership lies within the Pakistani populace, with the United States expressing keen interest in democratic proceedings.
Touching on the strained relations between Pakistan and Iran, Patel highlighted Iran's aggressive maneuvers in the region, noting ongoing dialogue between Pakistani and Iranian officials.
Meanwhile, an article in Time magazine posited that following a pivot towards Russia and China, the Imran Khan government finds itself with dwindling Western alliances.
The article further contends that Pakistan's establishment has thrown its support behind Nawaz Sharif, signaling readiness for his return to power.
Nonetheless, despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) flawed governance record, Imran Khan's enduring popularity poses challenges to this agenda.
Even amid imprisonment, Imran Khan's popularity eclipses Nawaz Sharif's, suggesting that while his ascendancy may be thwarted, his popularity remains undiminished.
Recent Stories
ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections
Int’l Customs Day being observed today
All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024
US stocks rise on strong growth data
Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..
Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights
Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash
Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures
Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Medical instruments donated to Allied Hospital3 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits tourist facilitation centers to review arrangements3 minutes ago
-
Commissioner visits Liaquat Bagh E-Library to review facilities3 minutes ago
-
Police carry out search operation in Peoples Colony, adjoining area3 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister offers Jumma prayer in Faisal Mosque13 minutes ago
-
Ali Mardan inaugurates 'DG Buzz' at Mir Chakar Khan Rind University Sibi23 minutes ago
-
District Administrator distributes poultry packages among Afghan refugees23 minutes ago
-
DC reviews preparations for elections23 minutes ago
-
Mainly very cold weather with isolated light rain predicted in KP23 minutes ago
-
PTI’s Ikram Ghazi PK-39 Hazara fined for aerial firing video33 minutes ago
-
ECP imposes fines on 24 candidates for violating Code of Conduct33 minutes ago
-
SPL is a welcome initiative: Aseefa Bhutto Zardari43 minutes ago