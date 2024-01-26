Open Menu

US Voices Concerns Over Freedom Of Press, Expression In Pakistan Ahead Of Polls

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 26, 2024 | 03:31 PM

Vedant Patel underscores the pivotal role of a free media in fostering democracy.

WASHINGTON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 26th, 2024) The United States' State Department asserted on Friday that the destiny of Pakistan's leadership rests with its people, underscoring a commitment to democratic processes.

In a press conference held in Washington, spokesperson Vedant Patel underscored the pivotal role of a free media in fostering democracy.

He emphasized the indispensability of a free and independent press in nurturing a robust democracy, citing its role in keeping voters informed and holding governments accountable. Patel voiced apprehensions regarding restrictions on freedom of expression and the press in Pakistan, affirming that stifling speech contradicts Pakistan's stated policies.

Addressing the forthcoming general elections in Pakistan, Patel affirmed that the determination of Pakistan's leadership lies within the Pakistani populace, with the United States expressing keen interest in democratic proceedings.

Touching on the strained relations between Pakistan and Iran, Patel highlighted Iran's aggressive maneuvers in the region, noting ongoing dialogue between Pakistani and Iranian officials.

Meanwhile, an article in Time magazine posited that following a pivot towards Russia and China, the Imran Khan government finds itself with dwindling Western alliances.

The article further contends that Pakistan's establishment has thrown its support behind Nawaz Sharif, signaling readiness for his return to power.

Nonetheless, despite the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) flawed governance record, Imran Khan's enduring popularity poses challenges to this agenda.

Even amid imprisonment, Imran Khan's popularity eclipses Nawaz Sharif's, suggesting that while his ascendancy may be thwarted, his popularity remains undiminished.

