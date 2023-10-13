Open Menu

USAID Team Appreciates NDMA’s Proactive Approach Towards Disaster Management

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) delegation Friday called on Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lieutenant General Inam Haider Malik and appreciated the authority's proactive approach towards disaster management.

The USAID delegation had a call-on meeting with the NDMA Chairman to explore potential areas of future cooperation in field of disaster management. Linkages between NDMA & USAID related to software development, preparedness & response were also discussed, the NDMA wrote on its official X handle formerly known as Twitter.

The meeting was concluded with a detailed tour of the newly built Tech-driven National Emergencies Operations Centre (NEOC). The USAID team appreciated the role of NEOC to mitigate potential hazards in Pakistan.

