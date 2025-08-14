Open Menu

USKT Celebrates 'Maraqa-e-Haq' With Passion And Pride

Muhammad Irfan Published August 14, 2025 | 03:20 PM

USKT celebrates 'Maraqa-e-Haq' with passion and pride

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) The University of Sialkot (USKT) celebrated 'Maraqa-e-Haq with great passion and energy. The event was organised by the USKT societies and participated by deans, directors, faculty members and students from all departments.

It began with debating, speech and quiz competitions along with national songs where students showcased their talent and knowledge.

An interesting tableau was presented, highlighting the issues of Pakistani society and their possible solutions.

The Vice Chancellor USKT Prof. Dr. Muhammad Khaleeq-ur-Rahman shared inspiring words, reminding everyone that nations are built on strong ideologies and that protecting Pakistan is the duty of every citizen.

He appreciated all the university societies that organized the event, urged students to remember the sacrifices of our armed forces, and follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). He encouraged everyone to build strong habits, develop a clear purpose and own their institution. Quoting Quaid-e-Azam, he reminded us, "No one can undo Pakistan."

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged the efforts of the Event Management Society, Media Watch Society, Dramatic Society, Musical Society, USKT Societies board, management, faculty staff members and students for the arrangements.

The event ended with a group photo, capturing the unity and pride of the day.

