UVAS Arranges All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation And Punjabi Natara
Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 05:42 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) The Debating Society of the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) arranged All Pakistan Bilingual Declamation and Punjabi Natara “Decrodeo 24”
Delegations from different institutes, including the Government College University Lahore,
Punjab University, University of Engineering and Technology, Kinnaird College for Women
University, University of Karachi, University of Agriculture Faisalabad and Lahore College
for Women University actively participated in the competitions.
Delegation from University Agriculture Faisalabad won the cash prize and team trophy.
Brigadier Ali Raza was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony while Principle Officer
Ravi Campus Prof Dr Arshad Javid, Convener UVAS Debating Society Prof Dr Asim Aslam,
Dr Maryam Javed and other dignitaries accompanied the chief guest.
Cash prizes and shields were distributed among the winners.
