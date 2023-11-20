Open Menu

UVAS To Hold Convocation On 23rd

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 08:05 PM

UVAS to hold convocation on 23rd

The 14th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has

been scheduled to be held on November 23 at City Campus Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The 14th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has

been scheduled to be held on November 23 at City Campus Lahore.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed chaired the meeting of convener and secretaries of subcommittees and reviewed preparation/arrangements for the convocation.

The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.

Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be arranged at City Campus on the 22nd of November.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will preside over the convocation.

Graduates of DVM, BS (Hons), Pharm-D, BBA (Hons), MBA (Executive), MPhil and PhD will receive

their degrees. Position winning graduates will also be awarded with medals.

Related Topics

Lahore Punjab November University Of Veterinary & Animal Sciences

Recent Stories

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Regi ..

Zulfiqar Lone takes over as Senior Additional Registrar LHC Multan Bench

20 minutes ago
 Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed i ..

Health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza says 12 killed in hospital strike

20 minutes ago
 Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constan ..

Will give best against Tajikistan: Stephen Constantine

20 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiative ..

Chairman Senate discusses collaborative initiatives with humanitarian organizati ..

20 minutes ago
 ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

ED PIMS asks protesting nurses to serve patients

20 minutes ago
 Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem J ..

Caretaker Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan meets DG WHO

26 minutes ago
Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

Chaudhry Shafqat Riaz Gondal joins IPP

26 minutes ago
 Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

Punjab Police wins Tchoukball Championship

26 minutes ago
 GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: S ..

GEW aims to help students focus on job creation: Saqib Rafiq

27 minutes ago
 PSMA Punjab Zone urges govt to avail opportunity t ..

PSMA Punjab Zone urges govt to avail opportunity to export surplus sugar

18 minutes ago
 11 marriage halls sealed, 91 fined in 16 days

11 marriage halls sealed, 91 fined in 16 days

18 minutes ago
 Inspection team visits Passport Office after recei ..

Inspection team visits Passport Office after receiving complaints

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan