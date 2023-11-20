UVAS to hold convocation on 23rd

The 14th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) The 14th convocation of the University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore has

been scheduled to be held on November 23 at City Campus Lahore.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed chaired the meeting of convener and secretaries of subcommittees and reviewed preparation/arrangements for the convocation.

The conveners of sub-committees briefed the meeting on the working of their respective committees.

Full dress rehearsal for the convocation will be arranged at City Campus on the 22nd of November.

Chancellor/Governor Punjab Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman will preside over the convocation.

Graduates of DVM, BS (Hons), Pharm-D, BBA (Hons), MBA (Executive), MPhil and PhD will receive

their degrees. Position winning graduates will also be awarded with medals.